Villagers in Salem seek better road connectivity

Residents of Kukutapatti in front of the Salem Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Residents, including school students, of Kukutapatti village near Kadayampatti petitioned with the District Collector here on Monday demanding better road connectivity to their village.

The villagers said that over 30 families reside at Kanjeri in Kukutapetti village and agriculture is their main occupation. The villagers lamented that they lack proper road connectivity to access the nearest town.

They complained that due to lack of proper roads they are unable to take their agriculture produce to markets and students face problems in travelling to the school. The villagers also said that they face severe hardship in reaching hospitals during medical emergencies. They complained that the children are forced to travel through forest area for about 2 km to access main road.

The villagers demanded that the district administration take immediate measures to lay mud or tar road for the benefit of the younger generation.