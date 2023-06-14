HamberMenu
Villagers in Salem demand regular water supply, road

June 14, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Mecheri Town Panchayat in Salem district staging a dharna at the panchayat office on Tuesday.

Residents of Mecheri Town Panchayat in Salem district staging a dharna at the panchayat office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 200 villagers staged a protest in front of the Mecheri special grade town panchayat office in Salem on Tuesday demanding regular drinking water supply and better roads.

There are 18 wards in Mecheri Town Panchayat limits. On Tuesday, the residents of Kandhan Kadu, Seeramaniyur, Periyan Kadu, and Andiappan Valavu in Ward 8 took out a rally to the panchayat office with empty pots and staged a dharna. They raised slogans demanding drinking water and roads. 

The villagers alleged that water was being supplied only once in every 15 days, which was insufficient. The roads that were laid 20 years ago were severely damaged and unmotorable. Though they submitted petitions to the town panchayat administration, no action was taken, they said.

On information, Mecheri police came to the spot and convinced the villagers to withdraw their protest. After an hour, the villagers dispersed from the spot.

