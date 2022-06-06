Villagers in panic after tiger kills cow at Talavadi

People living at a village in Talavadi are in a grip of fear after a tiger reportedly killed a cow on Monday.

The incident took place at a farm land at Seshan Nagar. As the news spread, panic struck among the people as a tiger had killed a cow at the same village on May 31. The land is located one km away from the Karnataka reserve forest area and six km from the reserve forest area in Talavadi.

Members of the Talavadi Farmers’ Association demanded compensation to be distributed to the farmer immediately and wanted the Forest Department to place camera traps and a cage to trap the animal. They said that cattle kills by wild animals are frequent in Talavadi causing financial loss to the farmers.