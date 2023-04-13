Villagers in Palladam taluk thwart illegal drawal of water from abandoned quarries

April 13, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - TIRUPPUR

: Villagers of Kodangipalayam and Sukkampalayam in Palladam taluk have succeeded in putting an end to illegal drawal of water from abandoned stone quarries and those under lease for mining, after protracted struggle.

Their recent interception of two lorries that were allegedly being operated illegally for supplying water drawn from the quarries to a couple of industrial units in Kodangipalayam had galvanised the police and revenue departments into acting with promptness.

As the wells and ponds were drying up due to the large-scale tapping of water in the quarries, the villagers blocked the lorries, and handed over the vehicles to the police department, according to a villager at the forefront of protests.

Representatives of the villagers of Sukkampalayam and Kodangipalayam have been assured by officials during ensuing talks that the quarries being exploited will be monitored and fenced, and that water cannot be drawn from the quarries without the consent of the State Government.

A study by the Central Ground Water Board on dynamic groundwater resources estimation of Palladam has categorised it as “over exploited”.

Another study of ground water situation in Kodangipalayam village by the Water Technology Centre (WTC), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University(TNAU), Coimbatore, has indicated that the area irrigated by wells has declined drastically over a 10-year period.

Due to the declining scope for agricultural production due to growing groundwater scarcity, farm households had resorted to non-farming activities by way of including setting up of power looms, quarrying and other non-agricultural businesses. The survey indicated that a major shift in economic activities towards non-agricultural activities was more pronounced among medium and large farm households.

The study called for prudential planning for systematic and scientific development of groundwater resources by means of various types of groundwater abstraction structures.