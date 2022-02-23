Villagers in Kuttaimedu village in Erode demand drinking water supply

People from Kuttaimedu village in Olagadam town panchayat in Bhavani Taluk staged a roadblock on Vellithiruppur – Bhavani road here on Wednesday demanding regular drinking water supply.

As many as 150 families live in the village where drinking water supply is erratic. They said that most of them are daily wagers and non-availability of water for the past one week has caused immense hardship to them. Though the issue was taken up with officials concerned, no action was taken so far, they claimed.

They staged a road roko disrupting vehicle movement for over 30 minutes. Vellithiruppur police held talks with them and promised to take up the issue with officials concerned. Later, the protest was withdrawn.