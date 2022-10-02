Villagers in Erode hoist black flags atop houses against dairy company

Villagers hoisted black flags atop their houses against a private dairy company on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A private dairy company is set to come up at Rasampalayam in Erode district, and works are going on in this regard. But the farmers of surrounding villages allege that as milk-related products would be produced in the factory, groundwater and farmlands will be affected. They had raised their objections with the Revenue Department. But, the work is going on.

Villagers belonging to Rasampalayam, Manthiripalayam, Rattaisutripalayam, and Yerikarukku Nanjappampalayam hoisted black flags in their houses.

On information, revenue officials came to the spot, talked to the villagers, and assured them that they would look into their grievances. Based on the assurance, the villagers withdrew their protest.