Villagers in containment zone seek essential commodities

With 80 persons at Odathurai village in Gobichettipalayam Taluk testing positive for COVID-19 and the village being demarcated as containment zone, the villagers, who are mostly daily earners, sought assistance in the form of essential commodities.

As many as 252 families comprising 920 members are living in the village. They mostly work in agriculture fields as daily wagers while a few work in textile companies.

Two youths, who worked at a company in Coimbatore, gave swab samples and returned to the village last week after which many complained of fever and cough. Both the youths tested positive and a screening camp was held in the village and swab samples lifted from over 250 people.

A total of 80 persons tested positive and they were shifted to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai and to COVID-19 Care Centres. The village was earmarked as a containment zone for the past six days and barricades were installed to prevent entry of outsiders. On Friday, samples were lifted from 50 more persons and the results were awaited.

R. Karuppasamy, Director, Rights Education and Development Centre (READ), an NGO based at Sathyamangalam that works for community development in the village, told The Hindu the income of all the families was completely curtailed and they were seeking essentials. “All the families depend on the ration shop for monthly provisions and with nil income they could not purchase vegetables or other essentials,” he said.

Mr. Karuppasamy said those interested could contribute essentials to the villagers directly or the NGO could be contacted for coordination.