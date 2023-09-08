ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers give ceremonial funeral to Brahminy kite in Coimbatore district

September 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers carrying the Brahminy kite to the banks of River Bhavani in Coimbatore district for cremation on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

A group of people from a few villages near Sirumugai in Coimbatore gave a ceremonial funeral to a Brahminy kite that was found dead in a field. The villagers said that they considered the raptor as Garuda or the mount of Lord Vishnu, and conducting the last rites of the kite would bring good rain in the region.

The kite was found dead in a field at Thimmarayanpalayam near Sirumugai on Thursday. Soon, a section of farmers from Thimmarayanpalayam, Govindanur, K.G.N. Nagar and Illuppapalayam jointly decided to perform the last rites for the bird.

They built a paadai, a structure made of two horizontal poles, coconut leaves and floral decorations, to carry the kite to the cremation ground. “Rituals were performed as per custom. We believe that giving a ceremonial last rite to a Garuda will bring good rains in the region,” said G.S. Rangaraj, councillor of ward IV of Sirumugai town panchayat who took part in the ritual.

The carcass was taken to the banks of River Bhavani where it was cremated. Later, the ashes were immersed in the river.

G. Ranganathan, State executive committee member of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, recalled that his parents had performed the ritual for a Brahminy kite at Periyanaickenpalayam in 1982. “I was told that the ritual was done to show reverence to Garuda,” he said. 

