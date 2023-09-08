HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers give ceremonial funeral to Brahminy kite in Coimbatore district

September 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers carrying the Brahminy kite to the banks of River Bhavani in Coimbatore district for cremation on Thursday.

Villagers carrying the Brahminy kite to the banks of River Bhavani in Coimbatore district for cremation on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

A group of people from a few villages near Sirumugai in Coimbatore gave a ceremonial funeral to a Brahminy kite that was found dead in a field. The villagers said that they considered the raptor as Garuda or the mount of Lord Vishnu, and conducting the last rites of the kite would bring good rain in the region.

The kite was found dead in a field at Thimmarayanpalayam near Sirumugai on Thursday. Soon, a section of farmers from Thimmarayanpalayam, Govindanur, K.G.N. Nagar and Illuppapalayam jointly decided to perform the last rites for the bird.

They built a paadai, a structure made of two horizontal poles, coconut leaves and floral decorations, to carry the kite to the cremation ground. “Rituals were performed as per custom. We believe that giving a ceremonial last rite to a Garuda will bring good rains in the region,” said G.S. Rangaraj, councillor of ward IV of Sirumugai town panchayat who took part in the ritual.

The carcass was taken to the banks of River Bhavani where it was cremated. Later, the ashes were immersed in the river.

G. Ranganathan, State executive committee member of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, recalled that his parents had performed the ritual for a Brahminy kite at Periyanaickenpalayam in 1982. “I was told that the ritual was done to show reverence to Garuda,” he said. 

Related Topics

Coimbatore / flora and fauna / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.