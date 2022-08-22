Villagers from Valliputhiranpalayam in Erode threaten to surrender Aadhaar card if free house site patta is not allotted

Stating that an individual had allegedly encroached five acre government poramboke land in their village and demanding the district administration to retrieve the land and allot free house site pattas in the land, people of Valliputhiranpalayam in Goundachipalayam village submitted petitions to the district administration here on Monday.

They said that they have been residing in rented houses for over 40 years now and were unable to pay the rent as many lost their livelihood due to COVID-19 pandemic. They claimed that many petitions were submitted to the administration seeking patta, but are yet to receive any response. Villagers said that atleast their children wanted to live in their own houses and improve their standard of living. An individual had allegedly encroached Natham land and officials failed to take action to retrieve the land, they said and wanted the land to be retrieved. “Let the land be allotted to us so that we can construct houses”, they said. They threatened to surrender their Aadhaar card if the administration failed to retrieve the land and provide free house site pattas to them.