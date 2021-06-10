Villagers demand proper disposal of biomedical waste

Members of Maramangalathupatti panchayat petitioned with Electricity Minister here on Thursday demanding proper measures for disposal of biomedical waste.

R. Kaviarasi Jagan, president of Maramangalathupatti panchayat petitioned with the Minister demanding authorities to take measures for proper disposal of medical waste collected from COVID-19 care centre on Salem Steel Plant premises.

In their petition, Ms. Jagan charged that the biomedical waste from the COVID-19 care centre is being improperly discarded along roadsides of the panchayat. The panchayat president complained that the villagers fear spread of COVID-19 disease due to improper handling of waste. The petitioners demanded immediate action in this regard.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board advised hospitals here not to stock medical waste for 48 hours and it has to be discarded through authorised agencies. The board warned of stern action against violators.