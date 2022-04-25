Villagers demand patta, power connection

Villagers from Danishpet here staged a protest holding candles in front of the Collectorate on Monday demanding pattas and power connection.

Over 50 villagers from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Danishpet said they had been living in the poromboke land for over 25 years and over 150 families reside in the area. The villagers said though they approached the local revenue officials and a survey was conducted, they were not given pattas yet.

The protesters said over 30 houses in the locality did not have power connection because of which the education of children here were affected. They urged the district administration to provide them with free house site pattas and power connection.