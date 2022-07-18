Villagers demand demolition of wall in Tiruppur

Villagers from Ayyampalayam at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday.

July 18, 2022 18:12 IST

About 40 people from Ayyampalayam Arunthathiyar and Adi Dravidar colony in Mettupalayam village in Kangayam taluk submitted a petition to Collector S. Vineeth here on Monday demanding demolition of a wall that partition their settlement with the main road.

The petitioners said they were living in the southern part of the colony and using a 16 ft road for many years. The government has closed the pathway by constructing a wall, 10 years ago.

The villagers said that the livelihood of more than 40 families, with 200 people, who live in that area were affected because of the wall. They took this issue to the attention of local bodies, but still the blockage continues, added the petitioners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Because of the block, we started using a road in which only two-wheelers can pass through. We were not able to carry construction materials and other heavy substances,” said a villager.

One of the petitioner said that there was no caste issue behind the wall.

The Collector promised them a speedy solution and forwarded the petition to the District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. He directed the officials to visit the spot and take necessary action.

The Collector also received 568 petitions related to land patta, old-age pension, road facilities, new ration cards and directed the officials to address the grievances at the earliest.