Villagers demand better amenities at Panchayat Union School

The villagers of Jambuthumalai near Vazhapadi have demanded better amenities at a Panchayat Union Primary School here.

The Panchayat Union Primary school at Jambuthumalai is at least 30 years old and the school’s structure is in a bad condition, causing fear of collapse at any moment, villagers said. They said that the school had a strength of upto 40 students a decade ago and currently only seven students are studying.

A member of the school management committee, who do not want to be named, said, “the structure is at least 30 years old and the plaster of ceiling started peeling off, exposing the iron rods. During rain, rainwater leaks into the classroom making it difficult for the students to study. There is lack of toilet and water facilities at the school.”

The committee member said that many families have to trek down the hills to due to lack of amenities and it has also affected students’ strength at the school. “Only recently a road was laid to the hill and we have requested local authorities to renovate the building and they have offered them to take necessary action in this regard”, the committee member said.