Villagers demand action against VAO, assistant

Claiming that the Village Administrative Officer of Kanagapuram in Modakkurichi Taluk is involved in irregularities, people of Kanagapuram village submitted a petition to the district administration demanding action, during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday.

The villagers said about 1,500 families resided in 14 habitations that came under the jurisdiction of the Kanagapuram “A” VAO.

They claimed that the VAO was allegedly demanding money for issuing various certificates and also for change of name in patta.

The villagers said persons who paid the money were issued the certificates within a few days while poor people like them were not given the certificates for many months. They alleged that eligible elderly persons were not given certificates for receiving old age pension while rich people were given certificates and they received the pension.

They also alleged that the assistant, who had retired from service, continued to be in the office and acted as a middleman for the VAO to receive money from people.

They said people who refused to pay money were directed to obtain signatures from the Tahsildar office. “But when we approach the Tahsildar office at Modakkurichi, officials say that there are no such procedures,” they said and condemned the VAO for ill-treating them.

They also demanded action against the assistant, who was in service at present, for supporting the irregularities of the VAO, and demanded transferring them from their village.