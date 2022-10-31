Villagers demand action against chit fund firm in Tiruppur

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 31, 2022 18:32 IST

People of Serangadu staging a demonstration in front of Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday.

Hundreds of villagers from Serangadu in the district staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Monday demanding action against a chit fund firm for fraud.

During the weekly grievance redress meeting, the villagers petitioned Collector S. Vineeth seeking action against Kumar and his family members, who were running a firm named Durgadevi Chit Fund in the district.

G. Gopi, who was involved in automobile repair, said in his petition that he had been paying chit amount for the past five years and was getting returns. The firm had been functioning in the district for more than 10 years. Along with him, 217 others from the nearby areas have paid ₹3 crore as monthly instalments in the past year.

After Deepawali, the chit fund manager went missing and his phone was not reachable, said the petitioners.

They sought the intervention of the Collector in the issue. They also filed a petition to the city crime branch. After receiving their petition, Mr. Vineeth promised them of necessary action.

During the meeting, the collector also received 659 petitions related to various grievances and directed the officials concerned to resolve them at the earliest.

