Villagers complain of leopard movement in Karamadai block

Residents of Senniveerampalayam in Chikkarampalayam village of Karamadai block have complained to the Forest Department about the movement of a leopard. Residents informed the Department that a leopard was sighted in a farm belonging to Thanraj. Forest staff conducted extensive searches at Senniveerampalayam on Thursday. The villagers urged the staff to place a cage and trap the carnivore before it attacked livestock or people. The frontline staff, however, could not find pugmarks of leopard in the farm or nearby places. Sources said the Department planned to place camera traps to confirm whether the animal spotted by villagers was indeed a leopard. They said Karamadai forest range staff were camping at various locations in the village.