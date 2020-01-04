Villagers block road demanding re-election

Stating that a candidate who contested for the post of Perumugai Village Panchayat president in Thookanaickenpalayam Panchayat Union had submitted fake community certificate and won the elections, villagers blocked a road here on Friday night.

Election was held on December 27 for the reserved post in which 5,116 electors exercised their franchise. A.E. Prakash (42) of Adasappalayam contested as independent and a total of 10 candidates competed. He secured 1,300 votes and was declared winner. But people in the area said that he submitted fake community certificate to contest in the elections and won it. They wanted re-election to the post and blocked Sathyamangalam – Anthiyur Road.

Gobichettipalayam Tahsildar Vijayakumar, DSP Thangavel, Bungalowpudur police personnel held talks with the protesters. Officials told the protesters that he would not be allowed to sworn in and asked the nine other candidates to lodge compliant with District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan. Later, the protest was withdrawn.