Villagers at Palacode in Dharmapuri announce poll boycott

January 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Vaazhaithottam in Palacode staging a protest on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Vaazhaithottam village in Palacode staged a protest on Friday and announced poll boycott over a long-pending demand for a road under railway bridge. The residents have erected flex boards announcing the poll boycott.

Vaazhaithottam village has over 1,500 families and a population of 3,500 people. According to the residents, the village has over 1,500 voters.

The main entrance to the village is under a low-hanging railway bridge with a narrow road. This has hindered the movement of heavy vehicles, and tractors carrying agricultural inputs to the village. According to the protesters, the pathway also affect the movement of ambulances and fire service vehicles.

The low bridge is flanked by railway lands, which, according to the protesters, does not allow creating drainage channels. During heavy rain, water logging under the bridge pushes sewage back into the village, according to the residents.

With the elections to be announced soon, a road under the railway bridge with a culvert is the primary demand of the villagers.

