GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers at Palacode in Dharmapuri announce poll boycott

January 19, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Vaazhaithottam in Palacode staging a protest on Friday.

Residents of Vaazhaithottam in Palacode staging a protest on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Residents of Vaazhaithottam village in Palacode staged a protest on Friday and announced poll boycott over a long-pending demand for a road under railway bridge. The residents have erected flex boards announcing the poll boycott.

Vaazhaithottam village has over 1,500 families and a population of 3,500 people. According to the residents, the village has over 1,500 voters.

The main entrance to the village is under a low-hanging railway bridge with a narrow road. This has hindered the movement of heavy vehicles, and tractors carrying agricultural inputs to the village. According to the protesters, the pathway also affect the movement of ambulances and fire service vehicles.

The low bridge is flanked by railway lands, which, according to the protesters, does not allow creating drainage channels. During heavy rain, water logging under the bridge pushes sewage back into the village, according to the residents.

With the elections to be announced soon, a road under the railway bridge with a culvert is the primary demand of the villagers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.