Villagers allege smuggling of mud from lake in Salem

June 01, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Salem

Residents of Vengampatti village have alleged that a few politicians were behind smuggling of mud from the Otteri Lake in their village.

The lake in the village in the Mallur town panchayat is spread over 60 acres, and farmers use the lake water for farming. Now, due to poor water presence, some people, backed by politicians, are allegedly smuggling mud from the lake. On Thursday, local people gathered on the lake bed and addressed reporters.

Mr. Kandasamy, a villager, said that due to the poor water presence in the lake, a few politicians were smuggling the mud. First, they claimed that they were taking the mud for a local temple festival. “But, we found that they were selling this mud. We complained many times to the police and the district administration, but no action was taken. During night, mud was being smuggled from the lake. So, the district administration should take stern action against the politicians, who are behind this activity, curb mud smuggling, and safeguard the lake,” Mr. Kandasamy added.

