Villagers allege irregularities in desilting of lake

Farmers and villagers residing in the vicinity of Pappankuttai Lake, near Nazikalpatti, here alleged irregularities in the lake desiltation works and demanded authorities take necessary action.

The villagers complained that recently, two display boards were placed on the lake premises by panchayat officials claiming close to ₹30 lakh were spent for two works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme but necessary works hasn’t been done here. The villagers alleged that the water body was not properly desilted nor was any other maintenance works carried out here.

P.S. Selvarasu, one of the villagers said, “the display boards claim that the works were completed during two different time periods in 2019 at a cost close to ₹30 lakh. The water body is spread over an area of over 15 acres and no proper work has been carried out here in terms of deepening the water body or strengthening the bunds. Also, officials haven’t removed the encroachments in the water body nor have they cleared and desilted the inflow and outflow channels of the lake.”

The farmers alleged that no proper work has been carried out and there has been some irregularities in the works conducted. The farmers demanded that officials must visit the place and conduct necessary enquiries and take appropriate action.