ADVERTISEMENT

Village residents in Erode district stage road roko demanding regular drinking water supply

Published - June 11, 2024 05:13 pm IST - ERODE

The protest was staged by residents of the Sankarapalayam panchayat in Anthiyur who said they had not been supplied with water for 10 days

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of of Gurunathapuram Colony in Anthiyur, Erode district, staged a road roko on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 demanding regular drinking water supply | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Urging the Sankarapalayam panchayat in Anthiyur, Erode district to provide regular drinking water supply, residents of Gurunathapuram Colony staged a road roko on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Residents said there are over 75 families in the colony, and drinking water has not been supplied to them for the past 10 days. They said most of the families were daily wage earners and could not afford to purchase drinking water from the open market. Though the issue was taken up with the panchayat officials many times, no action was taken so far, they claimed.

The residents blocked the road leading to the Gurunathaswamy temple. Panchayat president Gurusamy and Anthiyur police held talks with the protestors, and after the president assured the residents that he would take steps to provide regular drinking water, the protest was withdrawn after an hour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US