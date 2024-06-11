Village residents in Erode district stage road roko demanding regular drinking water supply

Urging the Sankarapalayam panchayat in Anthiyur, Erode district to provide regular drinking water supply, residents of Gurunathapuram Colony staged a road roko on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Residents said there are over 75 families in the colony, and drinking water has not been supplied to them for the past 10 days. They said most of the families were daily wage earners and could not afford to purchase drinking water from the open market. Though the issue was taken up with the panchayat officials many times, no action was taken so far, they claimed.

The residents blocked the road leading to the Gurunathaswamy temple. Panchayat president Gurusamy and Anthiyur police held talks with the protestors, and after the president assured the residents that he would take steps to provide regular drinking water, the protest was withdrawn after an hour.

