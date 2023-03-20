Village priests stage demonstration in Coimbatore demanding monthly salary of ₹10,000

March 20, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of Grama Kovil Poojarigal Peravai staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding ₹10,000 as monthly salary for all village priests.

The members urged the DMK government to keep its election promise to pay the increased salary, and to foot the electricity bill for the temples. The protest was led by Perava’s State joint general secretary K. Vijayakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the police withdrew the permission given for a fast citing the Budget presentation, and allowed demonstration, the Peravai functionaries instructed the members from places such as Pollachi and Nilgiris to stay back, and staged the demonstration with about 150 local members.