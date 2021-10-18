Coimbatore

Village panchayat secretary placed under suspension in Coimbatore

A village panchayat secretary attached to Theethipalayam village in the district was placed under suspension recently for alleged financial misappropriation.

Sources said

Ms. Kavitha produced forged bills in the names of former conservancy workers from 2016 and allegedly misappropriated ₹ 19 lakh of the village panchayat’s funds.

Sundari, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Thondamuthur, checked the accounts of the panchayat and found that funds to the tune of ₹ 19 lakh were appropriated.

The BDO submitted a report to the District Collector based on which Kavitha was placed under suspension on October 13, sources said.


