Village panchayat presidents urge administration not to pump out water from mines in Salem

February 06, 2023 - Salem

Three village presidents from Omalur Panchayat Union submitted a petition to District Collector S. Karmegam on Monday urging the district administration not to allow Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited (TANMAG) to pump out water in its mines in Salem.

Panchayat presidents of Thekkampatti - P. Sudha, Moongilpadi - C. Selvi, and Vellalapatti - R. Siyamala Devi submitted a petition to the Collector in this regard.

In the petition, they said that the main occupation in their villages is agriculture, with farmers using groundwater for farming. Recently, TANMAG released a tender for pumping out the stagnant water from its mines. If they pump out the water, it will drastically affect the groundwater level in 15-km radius of surrounding villages, and the farm wells will dry up. The move will affect farming activities on 25,000 acres of farmland.

During the public hearing, farmers opposed pumping out of water from the mines. But now, the company has called for tender to pump out the water.

Power connection sought

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) submitted a petition seeking power connection for people residing in ward 58 of the Salem Corporation.

In the petition, the DYFI alleged that there was no power connection for more than 50 families residing at Moonankaradu. These people were rescued from Andhra Pradesh in 1988 by the Tamil Nadu government. They were taken to Andhra Pradesh as bonded labourers. While these families have ration cards, voter ID cards, and Aadhaar cards, power connection has not been provided to them,

The petition added that the people are residing in poramboke land.