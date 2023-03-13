Village panchayat presidents submit petition to link streams in Salem

March 13, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Nine village panchayat presidents submitted a petition to the District Collector requesting to link Vannandurai stream with Attukarai.

The village presidents of Manjini E. Muthulakshmi, Othiyathur A. Ganesan, Pungavadi T. Velmurugan, Valaiyamadevi R. Varadharajan, Naduvalur R. Mookan, Sarvai K. Tamilvanan, Sathasivapuram T. Rajini, and Sarvaipudur panchayat president S. Ranisundaram, led by Paithur panchayat president S. Kalaiselvi, submitted the petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday..

The village panchayat presidents said that thousands of acres of farmland would benefit if the Vannandurai stream is linked with the Attukarai stream. Through this linking, during rain, the water bodies in these nine village panchayats would be able to get water. “We urge the district administration to remove the encroachment in these water bodies and to link the streams,” they said the petition.

Collector S. Karmegam received 310 petitions from the public. The Collector provided a smart phone worth ₹12,500 to a differently abled person, Karpagam of Tharamangalam, after she submitted her petition immediately. Likewise, 15 differently abled beneficiaries received tricylce from the Collector.

The Collector also flagged off an awareness rally as part of the Tamil Official Language Act Week celebrations at the Collectorate. The rally passed through the Tiruvalluvar Statue, the Old Bus Stand, the Salem Government Hospital, and ended at the Salem Collectorate. Government employees and students took part in the rally.

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P. Singh received 242 petitions from the public. The Collector instructed officials concerned to take action on the petitions.