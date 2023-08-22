HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Village panchayat conservancy workers in Erode seek safety gears, uniform

August 22, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Village panchayat conservancy workers, called, Thuimai Kaavalargal, staged a demonstration in front of Tahsildar office at Sathyamangalam on Tuesday demanding safety gears and uniform.

Led by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram, the workers said they were involved in solid waste management activities in villages and were without protective gear. In the absence of protective gear, their health is affected while removing the garbage, they added and wanted them to be registered in welfare boards and identity cards provided to them. They wanted their salaries to be disbursed by the 5th of every month while they also wanted immediate disbursal of incentive that was announced during COVID-19 pandemic. Workers from Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar and Talavadi took part. Later, they submitted a petition to the Block Development Officer. 

 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.