Village panchayat conservancy workers in Erode seek safety gears, uniform

August 22, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Village panchayat conservancy workers, called, Thuimai Kaavalargal, staged a demonstration in front of Tahsildar office at Sathyamangalam on Tuesday demanding safety gears and uniform.

Led by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram, the workers said they were involved in solid waste management activities in villages and were without protective gear. In the absence of protective gear, their health is affected while removing the garbage, they added and wanted them to be registered in welfare boards and identity cards provided to them. They wanted their salaries to be disbursed by the 5th of every month while they also wanted immediate disbursal of incentive that was announced during COVID-19 pandemic. Workers from Sathyamangalam, Bhavanisagar and Talavadi took part. Later, they submitted a petition to the Block Development Officer.