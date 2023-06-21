Village marathon to be held at Sivagiri in Erode on June 25

June 21, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - ERODE

To promote fitness among schoolchildren and general public, a marathon will be held at 5 a.m. at Annamalai Kottai village at Sivagiri in Erode district on June 25.

Organised by Kanavu Foundation, the ‘Kanavu Cross Country Run’ will be held under five categories — 1.5 km, 3 km, 5 km, 7 km and 15 km — according to the age of the participants. Karthi Eswaramoorthy, the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, said that unlike regular marathons that are held on arterial roads, this run would be held on village roads and runners can enjoy the scenic beauty of farmlands and lush green trees. “The run is intended to create awareness among the public on staying fit,” he said.

About 6,000 people are expected to participate in the run. Winners would receive trophies, medals, and cash awards, besides other prizes. Food would be provided at the venue after the run, the organisers said.

Interested people can register at www.kanavu.run or 87780-92669.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.