Village-level committees tasked with COVID-19 management works

COIMBATORE

23 May 2021 20:16 IST

Coimbatore district administration has formed village panchayat level committees for the containment and tracking of COVID-19.

A release issued by the administration on Saturday said that such committees will be functional in 228 village panchayats in the district.

A committee comprises village panchayat president, village panchayat secretary, village administrative officer, village health nurse and a police personnel appointed by the District Superintendent of Police.

The committees have been tasked to employ special workers to conduct house visits for a survey of COVID-19 cases in each village. Based on the requirement, the committees have to arrange village level COVID isolation centres in places such as marriage halls or school buildings for patients who lack space at their houses to remain in home isolation. Such isolation centres should have water, electricity and toilets.

The committees should advise patients who come to such isolation centres to bring their essential items such as clothes, plate, tumbler, cell phone charger, soap, bucket, etc. Money collected through CSR contributions, general fund of village panchayats with proper approvals and donations from individuals could be used to improve the functioning of the centres. They have to ensure that parcel food is arranged for the patients.

The committees have also been directed to demarcate containment zones in places where they are necessary for a week. Panchayat president and ward members have been asked to ensure that people who attend marriages and deaths follow the norms issued by the government.

The District Collector has directed Coimbatore Rural SP to ensure that sufficient numbers of police personnel are deployed in village panchayats to enforce complete lockdown.