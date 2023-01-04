ADVERTISEMENT

Village Health Boards to be constituted in 10 blocks of Krishnagiri district

January 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Participants of the District Health Board meeting convened at the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Village Health Boards are being constituted in the 10 blocks of Krishnagiri district to monitor the last mile health delivery, as promised by various health schemes. This was reiterated at the District Health Board meeting convened at the Government Headquarters Medical College Hospital at Bolupalli here on Wednesday.

The meeting, presided over by District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, witnessed the participation of the State Planning Commission member Prof. Srinivasan and Additional Director/Project Director, Rural Development Agency, Vandana Garg, IAS.

The Village Health Boards are being constituted in the 10 blocks of Thally, Mathur, Kelamangalam, Kaveripattinam, Megalasillampalli, Bargur, Uthangarai, Vepanapalli, and Hosur to cover 333 village panchayats to supervise the health needs of over 20 lakh population.

Volunteers, and NGO representatives in the Village Health Boards will collate the requirements of the people and transmit the information to the District-Level Health Board, which in turn will transmit the demands to the State-Level Health Board for implementation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US