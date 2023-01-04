Village Health Boards to be constituted in 10 blocks of Krishnagiri district

January 04, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Village Health Boards are being constituted in the 10 blocks of Krishnagiri district to monitor the last mile health delivery, as promised by various health schemes. This was reiterated at the District Health Board meeting convened at the Government Headquarters Medical College Hospital at Bolupalli here on Wednesday.

The meeting, presided over by District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, witnessed the participation of the State Planning Commission member Prof. Srinivasan and Additional Director/Project Director, Rural Development Agency, Vandana Garg, IAS.

The Village Health Boards are being constituted in the 10 blocks of Thally, Mathur, Kelamangalam, Kaveripattinam, Megalasillampalli, Bargur, Uthangarai, Vepanapalli, and Hosur to cover 333 village panchayats to supervise the health needs of over 20 lakh population.

Volunteers, and NGO representatives in the Village Health Boards will collate the requirements of the people and transmit the information to the District-Level Health Board, which in turn will transmit the demands to the State-Level Health Board for implementation.