Village Assistant booked for assaulting farmer near Coimbatore

The farmer, K. Gopalasamy, was initially booked for allegedly forcing the VA to prostrate before him, but a video clip that surfaced showed the VA had assaulted the farmer

More than a week after a man belonging to a dominant caste was booked for allegedly forcing a Village Assistant (VA), who hailed from the Scheduled Castes, to fall at his feet near Coimbatore, the police on Monday registered a case against the VA for assaulting the former.

P. Muthusamy (56), suspended VA of Ottarpalayam village office, was booked under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC based on the complaint lodged by K. Gopalsamy (40), a farmer from Gobirasapuram near Annur.

Though Gopalsamy had lodged a complaint with the Annur police on August 6 evening, alleging that he was beaten up by the VA in the afternoon, the police did not register a case. They entered the complaint in the Community Service Register (CSR) only. Police sources said that a case was not registered back then due to lack of evidence to substantiate his claim. At the same time, there was video evidence of Muthusamy falling at his feet.

The police claimed that Gopalsamy was at large after he was booked on August 8 based on the complaints of the VA and the Village Administrative Officer V. Kalaiselvi, probably fearing arrest.

The controversy saw a twist when another video which surfaced on social media last week showed Muthusamy assaulting Gopalsamy, proving that the latter’s claim was true. The video was shot by the same man who captured Muthusamy falling at Gopalsamy’s feet.

Though the police tried to convince Gopalsamy to lodge another complaint, he did not come forward. The police sought the direction of a court to register a case based on the CSR entered on August 6 and booked Muthusamy on Monday.

The Revenue Department transferred the VA and VAO to two different village offices on August 11 after the second video surfaced. The action was taken after the Department found that the two government officials submitted false information to the inquiry team headed the District Revenue Officer appointed by the District Collector. On Monday, the Collector placed the two officials under suspension.