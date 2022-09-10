Coimbatore

Village Administrative Officer, middleman held for graft in Erode

Sleuths from the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, on Friday night arrested the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Ennamangalam in Anthiyur taluk and a middleman for demanding and accepting bribe for name change in patta.

Selvaraj (68), a farmer from Kottankudi Thottam in Ennamangalam Panchayat, approached VAO Sathish Kumar (35) for name change in patta. Sathish Kumar allegedly demanded ₹ 4,000 for processing the application. Unwilling to give money, the farmer alerted the DVAC sleuths, who laid a trap. The VAO had asked Selvaraj to handover the money to Balakrishnan(42), a middleman.

On Friday evening, when the farmer handed over the money to Balakrishnan at the VAO’s office, a team led by Inspector Rekha nabbed him. Balakrishnan told the sleuths that he was receiving the money on behalf of the VAO. A case was registered and the police arrested the VAO and the middleman. The two were produced before a court and lodged in prison on Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 5:28:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/village-administrative-officer-middleman-held-for-graft-in-erode/article65874205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY