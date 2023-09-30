Village Administrative Officer arrested while accepting bribe in Coimbatore

September 30, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a village administrative officer (VAO) in Coimbatore for demanding and accepting ₹2,000 for transfer of name change in patta.

The DVAC said that P. Manoharan, a resident of I.O.B. Colony on Maruthamalai Road, applied for a transfer of name change in patta for his own land, which was given to his son through a settlement deed, through government’s online e-Seva portal on September 19.

The next day, Mr. Manoharan went to the Vadavalli village office and met VAO G. Naveen (34), who demanded ₹5,000 for giving his recommendation for transfer of name change in the patta. The VAO asked the complainant to give the bribe to his assistant Manickaraj. On the instruction of the VAO, Manickaraj later reduced the bribe amount to ₹2,000.

However, Mr. Manoharan, a building contractor by profession, did not pay the bribe and lodged a complaint with the DVAC’s Coimbatore office. The DVAC arranged a trap and the complainant met the VAO at his office on Friday. After ensuring the availability of bribe money with the complainant, the VAO asked the complainant to handover it to Manickaraj.

The VAO recommended for transfer of name change in patta only after his assistant accepted the bribe amount from the complainant, the DVAC said . The vigilance team, who were waiting at the village office arrested Naveen and Manickaraj.

