Village Administrative Officer arrested in DVAC trap in Tiruppur

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in Tiruppur was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Vincent Thiagarajan, 44, VAO of Edayarpalayam in Kunnathur, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by A. Murugesan, 45, an employee of a knitwear company. According to the DVAC, Murugesan had approached Thiagarajan for the subdivision of 39 cents of land owned by his family at Edayarpalayam, for which he was asked to pay a bribe of ₹10,000. Murugesan lodged a complaint with the DVAC, and a team led by inspector K. Sasilekha laid a trap. The VAO was caught in the act while receiving marked currencies from Murugesan and arrested on Wednesday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.