Village Administrative Officer arrested in DVAC trap in Tiruppur

Published - November 13, 2024 10:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Village Administrative Officer (VAO) in Tiruppur was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Vincent Thiagarajan, 44, VAO of Edayarpalayam in Kunnathur, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by A. Murugesan, 45, an employee of a knitwear company. According to the DVAC, Murugesan had approached Thiagarajan for the subdivision of 39 cents of land owned by his family at Edayarpalayam, for which he was asked to pay a bribe of ₹10,000. Murugesan lodged a complaint with the DVAC, and a team led by inspector K. Sasilekha laid a trap. The VAO was caught in the act while receiving marked currencies from Murugesan and arrested on Wednesday evening.

