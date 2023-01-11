Vilankurichi residents demand improvement in water supply

January 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Irregular supply of drinking water and poor road condition in many areas trouble the residents of Ambedkar Nagar, Balaji Nagar, and Lakshmi Nagar in Vilankurichi in the east zone of Coimbatore Corporation.

With nearly 4,300 households and many small-scale industries, the population of ward nine was more than 18,000 and was added to Coimbatore Corporation in 2011 by taking over a part of Vilankurichi panchayat.

V. Vijaya Kumar, a resident, said a few roads in Ambedkar Nagar were dug up to provide drinking water supply connections. But, the roads were not re-laid properly after that and more than 50% of the roads in the ward were not bitumen-topped. Leakages in pipelines were also not addressed on time.

A few residents said the frequency of drinking water supply from the Pilloor scheme was once in eight to 10 days, and the supply pressure was also less.

M. Suresh, a resident of Sri Ramakrishna layout, said the 35-cent open space reserve site lacked maintenance and was not given for public use. He urged the civic body to recover the site, and maintain it for the benefit of the residents.

Councillor P. Saraswathi said a proposal was given to the officials to take up road works, particularly the earthen roads, in the ward on a priority basis. She also highlighted the need for a playground for children in the ward.

A Corporation official from the Water Supply Department said drinking water was being supplied once in six days. Works were under way to increase the frequency and pressure under the ongoing water supply improvement scheme of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Another official said a proposal was sent to the State government to repair the damaged roads and to convert the earthen roads into bituminous roads.