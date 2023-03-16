Vigilance sleuths seize unaccounted cash from AEE in Erode

March 16, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

Sleuths from the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized unaccounted cash of ₹2.47 lakh from the residence of an Assistant Executive Engineer at the Department of Rural Development during a raid conducted on Thursday.

The official Sundar is responsible for laying roads and constructing buildings in all the panchayats in the district. At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sundar arrived at his office and sleuths received information that he is receiving commission from contractors for allotting tenders. Sleuths arrived at the Collectorate and began monitoring the office.

At 1 a.m. on Thursday, a team led by DSP Rajesh, Inspector Rekha and personnel entered the office and found Sundar with unaccounted cash of ₹1.17 lakh. Later, the team searched his house at Palayapalayam and found unaccounted cash ₹1.30 lakh. A case was registered and further inquiry is on.