ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance sleuths seize ₹2.80 lakh in unaccounted cash from woman sub-registrar in Coimbatore

Published - August 07, 2024 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday seized ₹2.80 lakh in unaccounted cash from a sub-registrar in Coimbatore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Aruna, 49, sub-registrar, Periyanaickenpalayam, was under the watch of the DVAC, after it received specific information that she had been collecting bribe from the general public and document writers, who approached her for registration. The bribe was collected by a person, namely David, who acted as a tout on the sub-registrar’s instruction.

DVAC officials headed by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya searched the taxi, in which Aruna was travelling to her house, around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was found carrying unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹2.80 lakh, which was seized.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered against Aruna and David for offences under Sections 7 (a) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the DVAC, the agency had registered a case against Aruna in 2019, after she was found carrying unaccounted cash of over ₹ 1 lakh, when she was working as the sub-registrar, Mettupalayam. The DVAC registered a case, investigated the matter and sent a report to the Commissionerate of Disciplinary Proceedings for further action.

DVAC officials said that it has sent a report to the Registration Department, based on the unaccounted money seized from Aruna on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US