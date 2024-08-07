Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday seized ₹2.80 lakh in unaccounted cash from a sub-registrar in Coimbatore district.

B. Aruna, 49, sub-registrar, Periyanaickenpalayam, was under the watch of the DVAC, after it received specific information that she had been collecting bribe from the general public and document writers, who approached her for registration. The bribe was collected by a person, namely David, who acted as a tout on the sub-registrar’s instruction.

DVAC officials headed by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya searched the taxi, in which Aruna was travelling to her house, around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was found carrying unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹2.80 lakh, which was seized.

A case was registered against Aruna and David for offences under Sections 7 (a) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the DVAC, the agency had registered a case against Aruna in 2019, after she was found carrying unaccounted cash of over ₹ 1 lakh, when she was working as the sub-registrar, Mettupalayam. The DVAC registered a case, investigated the matter and sent a report to the Commissionerate of Disciplinary Proceedings for further action.

DVAC officials said that it has sent a report to the Registration Department, based on the unaccounted money seized from Aruna on Tuesday.