Vigilance sleuths seize ₹1.5 lakh in unaccounted from sub-registrar, tout in Coimbatore

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday seized ₹1.5 lakh in unaccounted cash, allegedly collected by a sub-registrar and her tout from document writers in Coimbatore.

According to DVAC officials, the cash was seized from Keerthi Shankar, who allegedly acted as a tout for Nancy Nithya Karoline (44), sub-registrar of Singanallur.

The officials received specific information that Karoline was receiving bribes from document writers for processing document registrations.

A DVAC team, led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya, conducted a surprise raid at the Singanallur Sub-Registrar’s Office around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

During the operation, they apprehended Shankar as he was leaving Karoline’s office with ₹1,50,050 in unaccounted cash.

Officials also discovered detailed records of the bribe money in Karoline’s possession. A DVAC official stated that Shankar was caught while attempting to transport the bribe collected by the sub-registrar. Further legal action against the sub-registrar and her accomplice will be taken based on legal advice.

