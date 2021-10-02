Vigilance raids conducted at offices

SALEM

02 October 2021 00:02 IST

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted raids at the government offices in districts here on Thursday and seized cash and documents.

In Salem, DVAC sleuths raided RTO office, East and seized ₹60,700.

Advertising

Advertising

In Namakkal, officials raided the office of Kumarapalayam Motor Vehicle Inspector and seized ₹24,000.

In Erode, officials raided RTO office, East and seized ₹1.31 lakh. In Dharmapuri, officials raided the Arur town panchayat office and seized various documents.