August 20, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against a motor vehicle inspector and his wife for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The DVAC Coimbatore unit registered the case against M. Ramanan, who was working as motor vehicle inspector (non-technical) at the outgoing check post at Hosur in Krishnagiri district, and his wife R. Ilavarasi.

The DVAC registered a case against them under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988 and 109 of the Indian Penal Code read with 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the PC Act.

A quick verification conducted by the DVAC found out that they amassed wealth to the tune of ₹1,28,98,149 which was disproportionate to their known sources of income during the check period between 2012 and 2017. This was 217% more than their known sources of income, said the DVAC.

After registering a case against the couple, a DVAC team led by Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police M.P. Dhivya searched their residence at Kovaipudur on Saturday and seized a few documents.

Further investigation in the case is on.

