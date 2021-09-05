Vigilance books ex-Valparai Municipal Commissioner, police inspector

05 September 2021 23:19 IST

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) has booked former Commissioner of Valparai Municipality K. Paunraj and former inspector of Sulur police station R. Thangaraju in separate cases.

Paunraj was booked on August 25 for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹ 15.62 crore that belonged to the municipality. The District Crime Branch (DCB), Coimbatore, had registered a case against him in April this year in connection with the alleged financial misappropriation and the case was transferred to the V&AC recently.

Paunraj, who worked as Municipal Commissioner from December, 2019 to March 22, 2021, was suspended from the post after he was booked by the DCB. The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by Saravanakumar, Regional Director of Municipal Administration and Regional Vigilance officer.

Paunraj and three others are accused in another case registered by the DCB in July for alleged misappropriation of ₹ 35.78 lakh of the municipality.

The V&AC registered a case against former Sulur inspector Thangaraju on September 2 for allegedly acquiring pecuniary resources and properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The case was registered based on an order from the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta. As per the First Information Report, Thangaraju was in possession and acquired pecuniary resources and properties worth ₹73.69 lakh which is disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019.