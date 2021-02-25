Vigil to be stepped up along inter-State borders to prevent bootlegging

With the State Assembly elections round the corner, the inter-State borders shared by the district with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have come under the scrutiny of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) to prevent bootlegging from across the border.
In its wake, an inter-State consultative meeting was held under the aegis of District Collector Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate here.
The meeting organised ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections envisioned cooperation with the PEW and the police of the neighbouring States sharing borders with Tamil Nadu.
Speaking at the meeting, the Collector called for strengthening of border patrol at the existing checkposts and setting up of additional checkposts and pickets wherever needed.
The existing checkposts at Varamalaigunda, Kuruvinayanapalli, Veppanapalli, Naatrampalayam, Neralagiri, Kakkanur, Zuzuvadi, Karnur, Poonapalli, TVS, and Kummalapuram will be strengthened and additional checkposts will be set up wherever necessary, Dr. Reddy said.
Further, the border surveillance will be enhanced along all checkposts to prevent transport of liquor from across the State, upon announcement of the election dates. Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar detailed about the border patrol management. PEW officials from neighbouring Kolar district of Karnataka and Chitoor district of Andhra Pradesh were present.
