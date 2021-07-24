Vigil stepped up to prevent gutka smuggling: IG

‘More personnel, vehicles provided to police stations along State border’

Salem More police personnel and vehicles have been provided to stations along the State border to check smuggling of gutka, Inspector General of Police-West Zone R. Sudhakar said here on Saturday.

Mr. Sudhakar told reporters that intensive drives since July 22 led to the seizure of 8.3 tonnes of gutka worth ₹80.91 lakhs in four districts in Salem range – Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri. A sum of ₹7.16 lakhs in cash was also seized. He said 506 cases had been registered and 517 persons arrested in connection with the seizures.

Mr. Sudhakar said, “Main roads have been identified and we are collecting intelligence regarding the presence of godowns on the other side of the borders. Strategic locations have also been identified and checks have been intensified.”

The official said 20.88 kg of ganja worth ₹14.9 lakhs had been seized in Salem range and 28 cases had been registered and 39 persons arrested.

A special drive led to the seizure of 84 country-made across West Zone, including 81 in Salem Range. While 29 guns were surrendered by villagers after an awareness drive by police personnel, 52 guns were seized by police and cases registered against those possessed these. Mr. Sudhakar advised the public to surrender unlicensed guns to avoid legal action. An illegal country-made gun manufacturer was also arrested from Thalli.

Regarding women help desks, Mr. Sudhakar said 117 complaints had been received in person, 41 through calls to the helpline number 181 and 56 through 1098 helpline. Police have also conducted 878 awareness camps on the help desk, he said.

In a State-wide competition on producing awareness videos on cyber crimes, Namakkal bagged the first spot and Salem third. The other districts in Salem Range received special prizes and Range DIG C. Mageshwari received an award. Mr. Sudhakar cautioned the public against becoming victims of cyber crimes by sharing details that they should not.

The IG said security audit was being conducted to prevent ATM robberies and measures had been taken to prevent road traffic accidents. The IG handed over appreciation certificates to 56 police personnel and two Deputy Superintendents of Police in the range.