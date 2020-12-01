Vigil stepped up in view of PLGA anniversary

Coimbatore

01 December 2020 22:18 IST

Special Task Force, Naxal Special Division intensify combing operations in Western T.N.

The Special Task Force (STF) and the Naxal Special Division (NSD) of the Tamil Nadu police have stepped up vigil as the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) has urged its cadre to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its military component People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) throughout the year starting this month.

PLGA was formed as People’s Guerrilla Army on December 2, 2000.

Senior police officers said that STF and NSD would intensify combined combing operations, patrols, and village visits throughout the month. Special focus would also be given to intelligence gathering.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of CPI Maoist has been tasked to oversee activities for the anniversary in their areas of interests in Tamil Nadu , which is primarily in the western region.

Though the Bhavani Dalam (a unit) was in charge of the Maoist operations in its areas, including Attappadi-Agali tribal belts in Palakkad of Kerala and bordering areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris, the Dalam was weakened after a series of counter attacks, they said.

This included the killing of four Maoists - Manivasagam, Karthi, Rema and Aravind - in the exchange of fire between Thunderbolt anti-Naxal squad of Kerala and a group of Maoists at Manjikkandi near Agali in Palakkad district on October 28 and 29, 2019. In another major setback to the Dalam, STF personnel apprehended Deepak, alias Chandru alias Sinik, a key weapon trainer, in a combing operation at Moolagangal near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on November 9, 2019. Later, 'Q' Branch of Tamil Nadu police apprehended Srimathi alias Shobita alias Shoba from Anaikatti on March 11 this year.

K. Periaiah, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), said that special instructions were already given to the force in eight police districts coming under his jurisdiction in view of the PLGA anniversary.

“There are 48 border check posts of the police where surveillance will be tightened. Of these, 29 check posts are in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Home Guards will also be part of the activities and they will visit villages in border areas and tribal settlements,” he said.