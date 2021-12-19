Vigil stepped up in Coimbatore following political murders in Kerala

Coimbatore

19 December 2021 23:56 IST

Coimbatore City Police have stepped up vigil following two political murders reported in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

An alert from the City Police Commissioner's office was sent to the Assistant Commissioners of the four police sub-divisions and inspectors of all the 15 law and order police stations soon after K.S. Shan, Kerala State secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), died late on Saturday after he was hacked by a group of men in Alappuzha.

The alert was sent after reports emerged that workers of SDPI and associated organisations were mobilising in Kerala and that posts on social media was having a ripple effect on other States, including Tamil Nadu.

Advertising

Advertising

Police personnel in Coimbatore were asked to prevent attacks on political or religious leaders and places of worship.

The vigil was further tightened after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s OBC Morcha State secretary in Kerala, Ranjith Sreenivasan, was hacked to death by a group of men at his residence in Alappuzha in the early hours of Sunday.

The police in Coimbatore have been asked to disallow public meetings, agitations and provocative speeches related to the two murders, an official said.