Vigil stepped up against West Nile fever in State: Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (third right) and Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji (right) inspecting the toxicology ICU ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu has stepped up vigil against mosquito-borne disease West Nile fever after the disease claimed the life of a person in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Sunday, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian here on Monday.

Mr. Subramanian said the Coimbatore district administration and the Health Department have intensified checks at all the checkposts on Tamil Nadu – Kerala borders.

The State has stepped up control measures in view of the spread of Monkeypox cases in many countries. It has intensified screening at all international airports to check whether any passenger is having symptoms of Monkeypox infection, said the Health Minister after visiting the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) along with Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

The Ministers inaugurated the new toxicology ICU ward at CMCH, which was upgraded from a step-down ICU at a cost of ₹12 lakh. They also inspected the new 32-bedded ICU ward with advanced equipment which was set up at a cost of ₹93.44 lakh and the multi-storeyed hospital building coming up on CMCH campus at a cost of ₹110.89 crore.

Mr. Subramanian distributed spectacles to 25 visually challenged senior citizens under the National Health Mission. A total of 2,500 persons will be getting free spectacles under the initiative in Coimbatore district.

