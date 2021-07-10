Vigil intensified at inter-state border in Coimbatore, following COVID-19 spike in Kerala

COIMBATORE

10 July 2021

With Kerala also reporting Zika virus cases, the administration has asked all local bodies to clear mosquito breeding sources

The district administration has strengthened vigil at the Kerala border following a spike of COVID-19 cases there, and Palakkad reporting a few Delta variant cases, Collector G.S. Sameeran told The Hindu.

“We have strengthened vigil at all 14 entry points. Of the 14, the teams at four important points such as Walayar are armed with thermal guns.” The administration has also shared with the local body concerned, the contact details of those entering with an e-pass for follow-up action. The focus volunteers from the local body concerned would call on the visitors for a few days after their arrival to check if they showed COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Sameeran said.

As for tracking people shuttling everyday between Coimbatore and Kerala, the administration has asked them to compulsorily obtain e-passes so that they can be traced, if required.

On an average, the Walayar check post alone sees 1,400 vehicles entering Coimbatore every day. At other places it is fewer.

With Kerala also reporting Zika virus cases, the administration has asked all local bodies to carry out source reduction exercise as it is a vector-borne disease. With Coimbatore experiencing intermittent rains, it is all the more imperative that local bodies destroy all mosquito breeding sources and the instruction applied to not only those local bodies that bordered Kerala but every local body in the district, the Collector said.